Anne Witten Ellison Atlanta, GA - Anne Witten Ellison, 106, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Charleston, SC, widow of Arnold Ellison, entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 15, 2020. Her graveside service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Brith Shalom Beth Israel Cemetery (Maryville) at 10:00AM. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Anne was born November 25, 1913 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Benjamin Witten and Sarah Levine. She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Ellison Rittenbaum of Atlanta, GA, Paula E. (Rick) Woolf of The Villages, FL; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 17, 2020