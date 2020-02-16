Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Brith Sholom Beth Israel Cemetery
Sycamore Avenue
Maryville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Witten Ellison


1913 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Witten Ellison Obituary
Anne Witten Ellison Atlanta, GA - Anne Witten Ellison, 106, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Charleston, SC, widow of Arnold Ellison, entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 15, 2020. Her graveside service will be held Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Brith Shalom Beth Israel Cemetery (Maryville) at 10:00AM. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Anne was born November 25, 1913 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Benjamin Witten and Sarah Levine. She is survived by two daughters, Elaine Ellison Rittenbaum of Atlanta, GA, Paula E. (Rick) Woolf of The Villages, FL; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -