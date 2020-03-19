|
|
Annette Dennis Charleston - The family of Ms. Annette Dennis announces her celebration of life services, which will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 11:00AM at New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church 18 F Street Charleston, SC. Interment: Johnson Cemetery. Ms. Dennis is survived by her mother, Ms. Martha Dennis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Dennis will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at New Antioch Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00AM-until the time of service. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Annette is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020