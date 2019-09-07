Annette Grooms Tilman N. Charleston - Annette Grooms Tilman, 83, of North Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Theobald L. Tilman entered into eternal rest Friday, September 6, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Annette was born April 14, 1936 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Henry McLenton and Janie Rowell McLenton. She worked in the grocery store business for many years, retiring from Food Lion. She was a member of The Church of the Good Shepherd where she was active in church outreach ministries and was also active in outreach with the Senior Citizens. She was a member of the Elks Lodge and DOES. She is survived by her son, David Grooms of Charleston, SC; daughter, Kim Lowans of Charleston, SC; son, Bob Grooms (Beverly) of Charleston, SC; son, Hank Grooms of Delray Beach, FL; son, Mark Grooms of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Michael Grooms, Christina Pardee and John Pardee (Matt) of Dallas, TX, Heather Fralix (Anthony) of Charleston, SC; great-grandchildren, Logan Williams, Wyatt Pardee and Christopher Fralix all of Charleston, SC; step-son Carter Tilman; step-daughters, Diana Lynn Kalman and Brenda Lee Tilman of Charleston, SC Flowers will be accepted. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019