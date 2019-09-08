Annette Grooms Tilman N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Annette Grooms Tilman will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Flowers will be accepted. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 9, 2019