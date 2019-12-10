Home

Services
Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill
2274 Eutaw Rd
Holly Hill, SC 29059
(803) 496-3434
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avinger Funeral Home - Holly Hill
2274 Eutaw Rd
Holly Hill, SC 29059
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandridge Baptist Church
Annette J. Mitchell


1935 - 2019
Annette J. Mitchell Obituary
Annette J. Mitchell Holly Hill, SC - Annette Jane Mitchell, 84, wife of the late Reverend John F. Mitchell, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14th, 2019, at Sandridge Baptist Church with Reverend Owen Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.on Friday, December 13th, 2019, at Avinger Funeral Home. Annette was born on April 18, 1935, to the late Thomas E. Sr. and Selina G. Carter Browning. In addition to her parents and husband, Annette was predeceased her children, John Jr. and Gail Ann Mitchell. Annette was an accomplished musician and a retired school teacher after 30 years of service. Annette was a loving mother and wife. She was an active church member, who loved the Lord. Survivors include her nieces, Elizabeth Christina Limewood and Nancy Hovey; nephews, Dwight Patrick Craven and Jeremiah B. Craven, Jr. and numerous extended family members. Memorials may be made to Sandridge First Baptist, 4677 State Road, Ridgeville, SC 29472. Arrangements have been entrusted to Avinger Funeral Home, www.avingerfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 11, 2019
