Annie B. "Julie" Wilson CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Annie B. "Julie" Wilson are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Monday, January 20, 2020, 12 noon in Johns Island Church Of Christ, 2850 Murraywood Rd., Johns Island, SC. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Sunday from 3pm-5pm. Mrs. Wilson will lie in state at the church 11 am Monday. Mrs. Wilson leaves to cherish her memories, her beloved husband of 70 years, Mr. Peter Wilson; children, Wilbur Wilson (Brenda) and Jerry Allen Gaillard (John); sisters-in-law, Margaret Rivers and Eva Wilson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020