Annie Doyle Charleston - Annie Jean Doyle, 89, of Charleston, wife of Paul H. Doyle, died November 9, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Paul H. Doyle are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 1:00 PM, Friday, November 13, 2020, at the James A. McAlister Chapel, 1620 Savannah Hwy. Interment to follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Annie Jean was born July 22, 1931, in Charleston, a daughter of Daniel and Lavern Brownlee Knight. She taught us all what is really important in life - to love, support and care for friends and family. Annie Jean always shared the importance of integrity, gratitude and generosity and we are all better off for having the great privilege of being a part of her remarkable life. She is survived by her husband, Paul H Doyle, her children: Linda DeVane, Patti Ringo, Laurie Pope, Rachael Stallsmith and Dan Doyle; her grandchildren: Marissa Ringo, Caroline Ringo, Bryant Ringo, Nicholas Stallsmith, Mackenzie Stallsmith, Makayla Stallsmith, Desiree Ralston, Kristen Brumbaugh, Sydni Redmond, Olivia Pope and Bailey Pope; her great-grandchildren: Emma Brumbaugh, Benjamin Brumbaugh and Riley Redmond; her sister, Margaret Shieder and a sister-in-law, Ruth Doyle. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
