Annie "Betty" Hughey Goose Creek - Annie Elizabeth Hughey (Betty), 86, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, wife of the late James P. Hughey, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 16, 1933, in Sumter, South Carolina, to the late John Thomas Williams, Jr. and Annie Dell (Scarborough) Williams. Betty was a small farm-country girl whose greatest desire in life was to marry and have children. As such, she was an especially devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her family, and she selflessly took care of others her entire life. She was an avid reader and always had her nose in a book or magazine. She loved cats, and we had many over the years as family pets. Betty's favorite foods were strawberries, fried chicken, spaghetti and potato chips! She was cherished by her family and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She was the oldest of four siblings and her heart was scarred when she was predeceased by two of her siblings during childhood. Her heart was crushed when her brother, John Thomas Williams, III (Lou) of Georgia, predeceased her in 2013. And once again her heart was broken when she was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, James P. Hughey (Jim) in 2016. Betty is survived by four children, Carol Taylor (Richard), James R. Hughey (Juliet), Patricia Hughey, and Linda Felkel (Ron); grandson, James Taylor (Nicole); great-granddaughter, Caledonia Taylor; step-granddaughters, Pam Joaquin (Lester), Junna Pagan (Christian); step-great-grandchildren, Genesis, Aslee, and Davie Joaquin, and Juliana and Jazmin Pagan. Nothing consoles our family more than knowing that she is reunited with loved ones in Heaven. The family will receive friends during visitation on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow immediately at 1:00 p.m. in the Carolina Memorial Chapel and following that will be a graveside interment. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to Charleston Area Senior Citizens (CASC), 259 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020