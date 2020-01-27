|
Annie Lee Cox N. Charleston - Annie Lee Martin Cox, 81, of North Charleston, SC, wife of Vernon Dana Cox, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. Funeral Services will be Friday afternoon, January 31, 2020, at 1 o'clock at Carnes Cross Road Church of God, where she was a member. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock at Parks Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in Annie's name may be made to Carnes Cross Road Church of God, 1341 State Road, Summerville, SC 29483. Annie was born June 12, 1938, in Charleston, SC, a daughter of the late Jesse W. Beckett and Dorothy Brown Hilton. She worked as a seamstress and waitress. Annie shared the love of Jesus and ministered to anyone who would listen. She was a devoted wife and mother to her family. Annie enjoyed fishing, and had a passion for gardening and art. In addition to her loving husband, Vernon, Annie leaves behind her son, Ronnie Walker Martin; daughters, Mary Anne Buckmaster and Beatrice Maxwell (Christopher); daughter-in-law, Nancy Hall; step-daughter, Vikki Sara; brothers, Jessie Beckett, Chester Hilton, Walter Hilton, and Larry Hilton (Connie); sisters, Louise Bishop, Mildred Steen, Loraine Cluley (Norman), Gloria Harmon (Wade), Shirley Beckett, Lucille Meree, Carolyn Hilton, Debbie Rowland (Phillip), and Marie Hilton; sixteen grandchildren; and twenty two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her daughters, Terry Janet Martin and Margaret Rhee Martin; sons, James Ervin Martin and Lonnie Glenn Martin; and brothers, John Beckett and Lawton Beckett. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020