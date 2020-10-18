Annie Mae Parnell Johns Island - Mrs. Annie Mae Parnell, of Johns Island, SC, entered into the presence of the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was the widowed of the late Willie Parnell, Jr. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Laketha Parnell, granddaughter, Annisa McCormick, siblings, Herbert Lowry, and Leatha Magwood, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. A viewing (walk-thru) will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 3PM until 7PM at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. The Funeral service will be held 12:OO NOON Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at St. Stephen AME Church, (Church Graveyard) 2840 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29449. A Services of Comfort entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
