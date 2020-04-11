|
Annie McDaniel Highlands, NC - Annie Laurie "Morris" McDaniel, 94, of Highlands passed away Friday, April 03, 2020. She was born July 7, 1925 in Andrews, South Carolina to the late Edgar Cleveland and Morris and Dosia "Anderson" Morris. Deceased siblings included Rufus, Clifton, Dan, Herbert, Francis, Marie, Lucille, Ide, Nell. Before moving to Highlands in 2016, Ann lived in Charleston, SC from 1950-2016. While in Charleston, Ann worked as an Office Administrator for J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home and owned and operated Ann McDaniel Catering Services. She was an active member of the North Bridge Garden Club in Charleston, SC. She enjoyed gardening. Ann was a member of the St. Andrews Methodist Church in Charleston. In addition to her parents, Annie is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Eugene McDaniel. She is survived by two daughters; Karen McDaniel Weihs (Chris) of Highlands, NC and Lynn McDaniel of Montgomery, AL; two grandsons, Christopher Tyson Weihs (Misty) and Justin Eliott Weihs; three great-grandchildren, William Wyatt Weihs, Laurel Anne Weihs and Kenzy Ruth Messer-Weihs. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family ask memorials be made to the Highlands Food Pantry, 328 South Street, Highlands, NC 28741. Bryant-Grant Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McDaniel family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020