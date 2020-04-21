|
Annie Nell McSwain Goose Creek - Annie Nell Willis McSwain, 87, of Goose Creek, SC, a homemaker and wife of the late John Thomas McSwain, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Nell was born in Spartanburg, SC on March 28, 1933 to the late Otis F. Willis and Annie Bell Blanton Willis. Nell was a member of Harbor Lake Baptist Church of Goose Creek, SC. Surviving are daughters, Toni McWhorter and husband Doug and Cathy Rutledge and husband Robert; 3 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her loving husband and parents, Nell was preceded in death by granddaughter Donna Sargent. A private, family graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation located at 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. The service will be live streamed on Facebook Live. You may view at the Carolina Memorial Funeral Home Facebook Page. A Celebration of Nell's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 22, 2020