Annie Stokes Martino ST. GEORGE, SC - Funeral Services for Mrs. Annie Stokes Martino, 74, of 128 Lemon Grove Road, St. George SC, will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at The Lovely Hill Baptist Convention, St. George, SC with Rev. Summers and Rev. Tucker officiating. Burial held in Martino Cemetery. Friends may call her residence or Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. On-line Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfh.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020