Anthony A. Latten Ladson - The relatives and friends of Mr. Anthony A. Latten are invited to attend his memorial service 7:00 PM Thursday June 13, 2019 at Wallingford Presbyterian Church 705 King St., Rev. Audrey Deas, Officiating. He is survived by: his sons and daughter, Brian Latten-Ford (Triya), Damien Mack (Williette), and Laine Latten Washington; sisters and brothers, Leroy C. Latten (Helen), Shirley L. Pinnacle, Louis B. Latten (Juanita), Luther B. Latten (Barbara), Cassandra L. Carraway, Carmikel L. Latten, and Vladimir M. Latten; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS, (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 12, 2019