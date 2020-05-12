Anthony Brown N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Anthony "Tony, 6'9" Brown are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Jacksonboro Community Cemetery, Jacksonboro, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Brown is survived by his daughters, Chrystal Brown and NeQuelle Brown; granddaughter, Kailani Greene; wife, Annie B.; sisters, Alberta Brown, Almeta Brown, Cassandra Brown and Tekesha Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020.