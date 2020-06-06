Anthony David Aiken, II N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Anthony David Aiken II, those of his mother Sherryl Moore Mitchell, her husband Nathaniel Mitchell, his father Anthony David Aiken I, his wife Patricia Aiken, children Aidreon David Aiken, Anthony Davieon Aiken, Avontae Damarieon Aiken, Anilya Dominique Aiken, mother of his children Arnita Barrett of Charleston, SC, sisters Regina Franks (Eddie) of Summerville, SC and Latesha Varner (Wendell) of North Charleston, SC. A host of uncles and aunts, nieces Amani Zellous, Ava Zellous, Renasha Franks, Jonae Roberson, Gianna Franks, nephews Xavier Franks Kingston Varner, other relatives, loving friends, his grandparents who preceded him in death. The family invites you to attend A WALK THROUGH VIEWING to be held on Sunday June 7, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home. A service of remembrance will be held at Triumph Church Ministries 5528 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC; the date will be announced later Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME, 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.