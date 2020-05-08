Anthony Denis "Tony" Hills
1944 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Denis Hills Mt. Pleasant - Anthony "Tony" Denis Hills, 76, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Nancy Mitchum Hills, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Tony was born February 18, 1944 in Brunswick, Georgia, son of the late Waring W. Hills and the late Frances Evelyn Fox Hills. He served in the South Carolina National Guard and worked as a Fire Warden with International Paper. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Tony was a lifelong lover of hunting, fishing, telling stories and being with his family. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hills of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Anthony Denis Hills, Jr. (Tiffany) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Vicky Ray (Doug) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, John Hills (Karen) of Summerville, SC; sisters, Frances Avinger (James) of Iowa, Trudy Mills of Cordesville, SC and Martha Chandler of Virginia; grandchildren, Kristina Davis (Geoff) of Summerville, SC, Patrick Phillips (Cameron) of Cordesville, SC, Rebecca Haymaker, Jesse Ray, Denis "Lil Man" Hills and Rachel Ray, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; one great- granddaughter, Deliah Davis of Summerville, SC. He was preceded in death by his brother, Waring "Punky" Hills, Jr. Memorials may be made to Wando Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2713 Hwy 41N, Wando, SC 29492 or LifeBridge Church, 2312 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466 www.ourlifebridge.com. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
May 9, 2020
With our sympathy at this time of loss.may you have the strength you need today and the hope you need for tomorrow.love you and may God be with you
juanita and bill Boyd
Family
May 9, 2020
We send our Sympathies and Prayers to the Hills Family.
Douan
May 9, 2020
Nancy and family. Rick and myself are so sorry to learn of Tony's passing. We have such fond memories of our early years hanging out at his parents home. Tony and you set us up on a blind date which led to a 50+ year marriage. We will miss looking for him on your front porch as we pass. Condolences and Love to all.
Carol Riggs
Family Friend
May 9, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of Tony's passing. Take comfort in knowing that he is at peace with Jesus in heaven. We are thinking of you and your family during this most difficult time. May God wrap his arms of comfort around you today and in the days to come.

Your friends,
Rebecca "Becky" Williams from Wando PH Church and Debbie Powell
Rebecca Williams
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Perry and I would like to extend our sincere condolences to Nancy and the family. Tony will be missed.
Linda Nantz
Friend
