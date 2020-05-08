Anthony "Tony" Denis Hills Mt. Pleasant - Anthony "Tony" Denis Hills, 76, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Nancy Mitchum Hills, entered into eternal rest Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Tony was born February 18, 1944 in Brunswick, Georgia, son of the late Waring W. Hills and the late Frances Evelyn Fox Hills. He served in the South Carolina National Guard and worked as a Fire Warden with International Paper. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Tony was a lifelong lover of hunting, fishing, telling stories and being with his family. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Hills of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Anthony Denis Hills, Jr. (Tiffany) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Vicky Ray (Doug) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; brother, John Hills (Karen) of Summerville, SC; sisters, Frances Avinger (James) of Iowa, Trudy Mills of Cordesville, SC and Martha Chandler of Virginia; grandchildren, Kristina Davis (Geoff) of Summerville, SC, Patrick Phillips (Cameron) of Cordesville, SC, Rebecca Haymaker, Jesse Ray, Denis "Lil Man" Hills and Rachel Ray, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC; one great- granddaughter, Deliah Davis of Summerville, SC. He was preceded in death by his brother, Waring "Punky" Hills, Jr. Memorials may be made to Wando Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2713 Hwy 41N, Wando, SC 29492 or LifeBridge Church, 2312 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466 www.ourlifebridge.com. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.