Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Anthony Ervin

Anthony Ervin Obituary
Anthony Ervin Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mr. Anthony Ervin are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 407 South Main Street, Summerville, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. Mr. Ervin is survived by his loving wife, Lucrecia Ervin; his mother, Julia Ervin (the late Preston); his son, Randall and special daughter, Tyeese; his grandchildren, Amara, Carter, Tyon and Jaquasha; his great-grandson, Chance; his siblings, Mandel, Ebonie, Antwan (Tiffany), Melissa and Candis, his brothers and sisters-in-law, Alisa, Randall, Maenecia, Shawn, Darrell (Raquel) and Rafiq (Tamara); his nieces and nephews, Curtis, Crecia, Daniel, Ralph "Tre", Leondre, Nassir, Reggie, Lamont, Nautica, Tatyana, Isaiah, Jaelin, Azaria, Antwan Jr., E'morie, Elijah, Camiah, Jayden, Jaxson, Tristian, Taj,Tayla and Ezekiel; and his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 5, 2020
