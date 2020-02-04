|
Anthony Joseph Fernandez GREENVILLE, SC - Anthony Joseph Fernandez, 20, of Greenville, SC died Sunday, February 2, 2020. Joe is survived by his mother, Suzanne Franchina Fernandez; three brothers, Michael Fernandez, Nicholas Fernandez and Lucas Cromer; grandparents, Charles and Margaret Franchina and Miguel and Frances Fernandez; and great grandmother, Doris Franchina. His extended family includes the late Lisa Franchina Roberts, Nick and Kelly Franchina, Jeremiah and Nicole Manriquez and John and Brandi Roberts, all aunts and uncles and living in Greenville. Joe had 12 cousins and delighted in spending time with them all. A funeral service will be held at 2pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 in the Summerall Chapel at The Citadel with a visitation prior at 1pm. Services in Greenville will be announced later by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastside High School Football and Wrestling Programs, 1300 Brushy Creek Rd., Taylors, SC 29687. Local arrangements are being handled by J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 5, 2020