Anthony Joseph Meyer Charleston - Anthony ("Tony") Joseph Meyer was born on April 5, 1929, in Charleston, SC, to Mary Agnes Nolan and Herman George Meyer. Tony passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, in Charleston, surrounded by his loving family. Tony graduated from Bishop England High School in 1945, the College of Charleston in 1949, and earned his Master's degree from Appalachian State in 1967. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Tony leaves behind a tremendous legacy of success and accomplishments both personally and professionally. He dedicated more than 75 years to his beloved alma mater earning him the appropriate title of "Mr. College of Charleston." Tony served the College in a wide variety of roles including Chairman of Dept. of Health and Physical Education, Director of Intramurals, Director of Athletics, Director of College Relations, Director of Student Relations, Director of Student Activities, Director of Counseling, Dean of Men, Varsity Coach, Vice President of Alumni Relations, and Executive Secretary Emeritus of the Alumni Association. He is a member of the C of C Athletics Hall of Fame, received an honorary doctorate from both the College and the University of Charleston, the Alumni Award of Honor and proudly founded the Student Alumni Association, which became one of the premier student leadership organizations on campus. More than anything, his lasting legacy will be the countless lives he touched as an educator, coach, counselor and mentor that served as an inspiration to thousands of C of C students and alumni. His other accomplishments include serving as Board President of Bishop England High School, co-founding the Dixie Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Palmetto Touchdown Club. Tony was a faithful servant of Christ and his Catholic faith, devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, and attended daily mass for most of his life. Tony readily shared his thousand-watt smile and was known for his infectious laugh, which filled every room he entered. He was a true Renaissance man and life-long learner who was a voracious reader, enjoying the literature of Shakespeare and the music of Beethoven, but just as comfortable cheering on his favorite sports teams in the local sports pubs. Tony was an avid Notre Dame, Washington Redskins, and St. Louis Cardinals fan in addition to his beloved C of C Cougars. Travel was a huge part of his life, including tours with student groups throughout Europe and other destinations, as well as attending sporting events and Elderhostels throughout the U.S. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially at Seabrook Island, and was constantly looking to educate and entertain the grandkids. He also was always able to make sporting events a fun and competitive affair for everyone by creating his famous pools. He is survived by his sons Anthony Joseph, Jr., Michael Kevin (Karen), Joseph Bernardin (Eleanor) and grandchildren Patrick Thomas, Ryan Michael, Helen Virginia, Emory Nolan, and Joseph Bernardin II. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Charleston with burial to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Services will be private. A celebration of life will be planned when appropriate. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In recognition of his devotion to the College, the alumni association awards the Tony Meyer scholarship to children of alumni each year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the scholarship fund. Donations may be made online at give.cofc.edu/donate, choose "Other", and please note it is for the Tony Meyer Scholarship. Checks may be made out to the Tony Meyer Scholarship, and mailed to the CofC Foundation, 66 George Street, Charleston, SC 29424. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 29, 2020