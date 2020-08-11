Anthony "Tony" Kennedy Bowman, Jr. Charleston - Anthony "Tony" Kennedy Bowman, Jr., 90, of Charleston, SC, died on August 11, 2020 in his daughter's home with his family at his side. Tony was born on December 29, 1929, he was the son of the late Caroline Preston Richardson Bowman and the late Anthony Kennedy Bowman, Sr. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his dear aunts, Mimi and Nanny. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia "Pat" Kelly Bowman, his three children, Paul Kennedy Bowman (Ann) of Reevesville, SC, Mark Kelly Bowman and Caroline Cornell Bowman both of Charleston, his grandson, Gregory Paul Bowman (Kara) and his great grandson, Anthony Warren Bowman. He is also survived by his sister Adele "Del" Bowman Brunson of Sumter, SC. As children, Tony and Adele's names were often linked as one and the two siblings remained very close. Tony leaves many nieces and nephews who remember fondly fun times with their always jovial uncle. Tony graduated from Clemson College in 1952, and he remained a devoted Tiger fan for the rest of his life. After college, he proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1955. He started his 40 year career at Cameron and Barkley in 1955 and enjoyed tenures in Orangeburg, Greenville, Orlando and Charleston. His final position as Vice President of Purchasing provided him an opportunity to travel the world. Tony never met a stranger and maintained longtime friendships with many people. He was civic minded and active with Sertoma for 50 years and also worked with United Way. Throughout his life, Tony was known for his infectious laugh and boundless optimism. Especially in retirement, Tony could be found playing golf or bridge several times a week. He loved spending time with family and friends at Edisto Beach and Hilton Head Island. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society
