Anthony Michael Samual Simmons Ladson - The Lord is My Shepherd, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Michael Samual Simmons born July 16th, 1991, 29 years old. Anthony passed into heaven at 11:21pm July 26th, 2020 at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston after suffering an apparent heart attack. Anthony was an amazing husband to Brenna Woods for 9 years and an awesome father to Karleigh, 6 years old, Cassie 4 years old and to Kennedie still in her mommy's tummy. Anthony leaves this earth before his mother Wendy Anne Gilchrist (Lewis), her husband Jene Gilchrist (StepFather) from Summerville, SC, Father William Ray Simmons his wife Tammy Simmons (StepMother) from Columbus, OH. Brothers Steven Ray Simmons & Arionna (Niece), Kyle Simmons & Winter (Niece) of Columbus Ohio and brother Zachary Simmons of Ladson, SC. Grandparents Richard & Mary Lewis of Carrol OH, Grandparents William & Jackie Simmons and Donna Auer from Columbus OH, Uncle Nicholas & Mandy Lewis from Carrol OH. Daniel & Kristal Woods (Father & Mother-In- Law), Richard Woods (Brother-In-Law) Along with many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and family members through his short life by other than blood relation. Anthony joins in heaven his Grandfather Rick Auer, Great- Grandparents "GeeGee' Dorothy Lewis and "Chief" Mary Ruth Quincel, and Charles & Jean Leonard A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at VFW Post 3433 Summerville (10154 Bellwright Rd, Summerville, SC 29483) on Saturday August 1st at 1:00 PM. A Reception of Remembrance to follow the memorial service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers all money will be placed into a college trust fund for Karleigh, Cassie & Kennedie Simmons at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-anthonys-services-and-family?
