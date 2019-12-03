|
Anthony Piscatella Summerville - Anthony (Tony) Piscatella, Jr, 77, of Summerville, husband of Nancy Harvey Piscatella, passed away on November 27, 2019 at Roper Hospital. Born in New London, CT, on January 22, 1942, he was the son of the late Anthony Piscatella, Sr. and Carmen Nicoletti Piscatella. He served 6 years in the US Navy. He enjoyed his years of service and his travels in Europe while stationed on a submarine. Tony spent over 40 years in the food service business. He was a Certified Foodservice Professional and was well respected in his field. He designed commercial kitchens all over the East Coast: numerous restaurants, hotels, schools, churches, and hospitals. He also served as a consultant for many architects. He was active in his church, serving as an elder in Summerville Presbyterian Church and served on several committees there. He was a member of the Dorchester County Republican Party and was the State Committeeman. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He enjoyed saltwater fishing with his sons, hunting, and boating, and was an avid Clemson football fan. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play sports. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Summerville; sons, Tony Piscatella III (Brandy) of Summerville, John Piscatella (Jennifer) of West Ashley, Sam Grillo of Greenville, Mike Arnold (Dena) of Hanahan, and Patrick Arnold (Laura) of Atlanta; and daughter, Stephanie Nickerson of Summerville; eight grandchildren: Toni Michelle Piscatella, Mateo Piscatella, Zachary Piscatella, Josh Nickerson, Michael Arnold, William Arnold, Noah Arnold, and Parker Arnold; and brother Michael (Linda) Piscatella. Memorial Services will be Saturday afternoon, December 7, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Summerville Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow. Memorials in Tony's name may be made to Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 South Laurel Street, Summerville, SC 29483.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019