Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Summerville Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Piscatella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Piscatella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Piscatella Obituary
Anthony Piscatella Summerville - Anthony (Tony) Piscatella, Jr, 77, of Summerville, husband of Nancy Harvey Piscatella, passed away on November 27, 2019 at Roper Hospital. Born in New London, CT, on January 22, 1942, he was the son of the late Anthony Piscatella, Sr. and Carmen Nicoletti Piscatella. He served 6 years in the US Navy. He enjoyed his years of service and his travels in Europe while stationed on a submarine. Tony spent over 40 years in the food service business. He was a Certified Foodservice Professional and was well respected in his field. He designed commercial kitchens all over the East Coast: numerous restaurants, hotels, schools, churches, and hospitals. He also served as a consultant for many architects. He was active in his church, serving as an elder in Summerville Presbyterian Church and served on several committees there. He was a member of the Dorchester County Republican Party and was the State Committeeman. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He enjoyed saltwater fishing with his sons, hunting, and boating, and was an avid Clemson football fan. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play sports. He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Summerville; sons, Tony Piscatella III (Brandy) of Summerville, John Piscatella (Jennifer) of West Ashley, Sam Grillo of Greenville, Mike Arnold (Dena) of Hanahan, and Patrick Arnold (Laura) of Atlanta; and daughter, Stephanie Nickerson of Summerville; eight grandchildren: Toni Michelle Piscatella, Mateo Piscatella, Zachary Piscatella, Josh Nickerson, Michael Arnold, William Arnold, Noah Arnold, and Parker Arnold; and brother Michael (Linda) Piscatella. Memorial Services will be Saturday afternoon, December 7, 2019 at 2 o'clock at Summerville Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow. Memorials in Tony's name may be made to Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 South Laurel Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. www.Parksfuneral home.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now