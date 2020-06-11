Anthony "T.J." Quinn Myers, Jr. RIDGEVILLE, SC - Anthony "TJ" Quinn Myers, Jr., 24, of Ridgeville, SC, transitioned from his earthly home to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 11, 2020. He is truly loved and will be greatly missed by his parents, Anthony Quinn and Krana L. Myers; his daughter, Alivia Sanaa Ravenell-Myers; his sister, Sharnae Warren; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family will be receiving friends at 4301 State Road, Ridgeville, SC. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to: Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059 (803) 496-5539. May The Work "We" Do Speak For Us! www.gracefuneralservicesllc.com.gracefuneralservice@gmail.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.