Anthony R. Squires Charleston - Mr. Anthony Richard Squires entered into eternal rest Monday, January 27, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Squires are invited to attend his Service of Remembrance at 4:00 pm Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Dorothy's Home For Funerals. Viewing will be Sunday at 2:00 pm until time of service. Interment with honors will be at 12:00 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 at Beaufort National Cemetery. He is survived by: his children, Delano Davis, Twanya Davis, Akil Williams, Sophia Squires, and Shedrick Alston; sisters and brothers, Lorraine Pryor, Georgetta Gibbs, Elmyra Alston (Nathaniel), Leonard Squire, Arthur Squire (Joanne), Jerome Ward (Patricia), James Ward, and Sidney Ward (Sandra); nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843)722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020