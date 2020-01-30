Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc.
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-0268
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dorothy's Home For Funerals
78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM
Dorothy's Home For Funerals
. 78 Cannon Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Beaufort National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Squires
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony R. Squires

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony R. Squires Obituary
Anthony R. Squires Charleston - Mr. Anthony Richard Squires entered into eternal rest Monday, January 27, 2020. The relatives and friends of Mr. Squires are invited to attend his Service of Remembrance at 4:00 pm Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Dorothy's Home For Funerals. Viewing will be Sunday at 2:00 pm until time of service. Interment with honors will be at 12:00 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 at Beaufort National Cemetery. He is survived by: his children, Delano Davis, Twanya Davis, Akil Williams, Sophia Squires, and Shedrick Alston; sisters and brothers, Lorraine Pryor, Georgetta Gibbs, Elmyra Alston (Nathaniel), Leonard Squire, Arthur Squire (Joanne), Jerome Ward (Patricia), James Ward, and Sidney Ward (Sandra); nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843)722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -