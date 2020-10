Anthony Russo, Jr. CHARLESTON - Anthony (Tony) Russo, Jr., 75, of Charleston, SC, left this Earth September 30, 2020 to reunite with his Eternal Love. Tony was a connoisseur of life, passionate in all his many endeavors. He will be missed dearly and forever loved by the many souls fortunate to have known him. A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston