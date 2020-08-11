Anthony Simmons N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Anthony Bruce Simmons will celebrate his life in a private Graveside Service. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Simmons is survived by his wife, Laverne Heyward Simmons; children, Antonio Stanley, DeNesha Simmons, Anthony B. Simmons, Jr. (Leslie), Marion Johnson (Shondell), Jamaal Johnson, Shanice Johnson (Desron), Darius Simmons, and Desiree Simmons; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Vernita Gray, Eleorna Williams (Leroy) and Melinda Simmons; brothers, David Simmons and Maurice Simmons; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
