Dr. Anthony T. Rivers Raleigh, NC - Graveside service for Dr. Anthony T. Rivers will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Cordesville United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1400 Dr. Evans Road, Moncks Corner, SC. Viewing will be held Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. As per CDC guidelines, please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the viewing and the service. The graveside service will be live-streamed on our Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Dr. Anthony T. Rivers Foundation for Education and Research, a yearly grant program for in need and minority students. Send via mail at 514 Daniels Street #274 Raleigh, NC 27605 or electronically via PayPal at DrAnthonyTRiversFoundation@Gmail.com. Dr. Anthony Thyron Rivers, who passed away on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at the North Carolina Heart & Vascular Hospital in Raleigh, NC at the age of 55 due to complications from an extended illness, was an outstanding academic professor and computer scientist. Dr. Rivers specialized in 'Block-Chain' technologies. He was originally from Moncks Corner, SC and resided in Raleigh, NC. He was the Managing Director and founder of Viatec Research and Triangle Bitcoin for the Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina Area. With a burst of creativity in the 1990s and 2000s, he was one of the few who had just begun laying the foundation for new markets utilizing Block-Chain Technology. Dr. Rivers was born in Brooklyn, NY at Kings County Hospital on May 25, 1965 and is survived by his wife of 33 years, Lynnise Walker Rivers, his mother, Onethia Rivers and father, Thornley Rivers, as well as his half-sister, Sandra Tillman. Dr. Rivers was the recipient of the internationally acclaimed and highly coveted ISSRE award for his innovative research, presented to him at the 10th International Symposium on Software Reliability Engineering in November 1999 in Germany. Dr. Rivers met his wife, Lynnise, as an undergraduate when they both were attending The University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC, where he earned a Bachelor degree in Engineering. They relocated to Raleigh, NC soon after graduation in order for Dr. Rivers to begin his studies at North Carolina State University where he earned a Master degree in Electrical Engineering and a Ph.D. degree in Computer Science. Dr. Rivers was an avid lover of the arts, music, sciences, holistic health and yoga. He also organized weekly meet-ups and technical seminars for computer programmers interested in learning more about the growing new world of Block-Chain like Bitcoin currencies. In addition to immediate family, Dr. Rivers is survived by his extended family of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as close friends in the Raleigh-Durham, NC, New York, NY and Moncks Corner, SC surrounding areas including Thelma and Leon Matthews, Ruth Mae Speights, Daisy Myers, Georgetta Rivers, Elijah and Annabelle Campbell, Robert Lee and Loretta Bennette, Joe Julius Bennett and George Bennette. Dr. Anthony Thyron Rivers, Computer Scientist, Academic Professor, Researcher, born 25 May 1965; died 9 September 2020. Arrangements by GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, 29461, (843)761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com
