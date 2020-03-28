|
Anthony "Tony" Vincent Caltagirone Charleston - Anthony "Tony" Vincent Caltagirone, 68, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Cynthia "Cindy" Greer Caltagirone, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 23, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date due to current health and travel restrictions. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Tony was born February 8, 1952 in Cattolica Eraclea, Sicily, son of the late Gaetano Caltagirone and Josephine Oliveri Caltagirone. He grew up in York, PA, where he worked for Galt Controls as a manager and engineer for over 30 years. He was a pioneer in designing digital and microprocessor hardware and held three patents. In San Antonio, Texas, he worked for Johnson Supply. He was a member of IEEE, PMI, Christopher Columbus Italian Society, and the Sons of Italy. Tony always had a joke to share and was known for his eagerness to help others. He loved to travel with his family and friends and walk his dog, Raider. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Caltagirone of Charleston, SC; son, Scott Caltagirone (Katie) of Fulton, MD; daughter, Kristy Serdinski (Neil) of Cornelius, NC; step-son, Travis Pope (Chelsey) of Austin, TX; step-daughter, Leah Pope of Kansas City, MO; brother, Michael Caltagirone (Mimma); sister, Rina Leo; brother, Vince Caltagirone (Maria); sister, Maria Licatese (Steve), all of York, PA; grandchildren, Ethan and Isabella Adler of Cornelius, NC, Eleanor and Clark Caltagirone of Fulton, MD; sister-in-law, Christi Simpson (George) of Los Gattos, CA; father-in-law, Leon Greer; 16 nieces and nephews. He was loved by relatives and friends near and far. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Respite Care of Charleston (https://respitecarecharleston.org), a local non-profit serving those living with Alzheimer's. Respite Care Charleston, 1605 Harbor View Rd, Charleston, SC 29412. The family would like to thank the staff at MUSC's Senior Care Unit and Respite Care Charleston for their kindness and compassion.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020