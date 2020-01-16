|
Anthony Warner Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Anthony "Old School" Warner and those of his Daughter, Tonia Warner; those of his precious Granddaughter, Stoni, those of Tonia's Mother, Renee Bristol, her Sister, Yoni Harrison. his Dearest Friend; Angela Banks and her Sons. All of Georgia. Those of his Siblings, Herman Warner (Joann) Deloris President (the late Charles); Juanita Davis (Wardell); Catherine Collins (Pastor Kenneth Colins); Rose Gathers (Pastor Carnell Gathers); all of Charleston, SC. Also sharing in heart-felt memories are a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Other Relatives, and Friends are invited to attend his home going service on Saturday, January 18, 202, 11:00 am at Revelation Church of Word and Deed, 418 Old Back River road. Goose Creek, SC. Mr. Warner will be laid to rest in Carolina Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Warner will repose at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 am until time of service. There will be no visitation or viewing at the funeral home on Friday evening. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 17, 2020