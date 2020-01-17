|
|
Anthony Warner CHARLESTON - Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Anthony Emil Warner will be held Today at The Revelation Church of Word & Deed, 418 Old Back River Road, Goose Creek, South Carolina. There will be a viewing from 11AM until the hour of Service beginning at 12PM. Interment will follow in the Carolina Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, South Carolina. The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, South Carolina have been entrusted with final arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 18, 2020