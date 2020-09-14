Anthony Woodle Charleston - Anthony Ryan Woodle, 29, passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family and his fiancee' Emilee Stickel and her family. Born February 23, 1991 in Charleston, S.C., Anthony was assistant Manager at the Terrace Theater. He was a Halloween enthusiast and loved movies. He was very creative. He decorated his home every Halloween with decorations he made himself. He is survived by his parents, Anita and Steve Woodle, sister, Kristine Woodle, Grandparents Charles Parnelle and Mae Holmes, Jim and Joyce Woodle. Other family members include Jay Woodle, Patty and Darvin Crum, Jamie Crum, Lauren, Larry, and Leigha, Collins, David and Renee' Kirker, Chuck, Lisa, Avery and Ian Jones. Friends and family are invited to attend the burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Ft. Johnson Road, Charleston, SC on Thursday, 09/17/2020 at 11:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
