Anton "Tony"Johnson MT. PLEASANT - Anton "Tony" Walter Johnson, of Mount Pleasant, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020. Mr. Johnson was born in Charleston, South Carolina on November 4, 1958. He was the son of late Reverend Dr. Louis O. Johnson and the late Ida Richardson Johnson. He was the brother of the late Othelia Mae Lucas Oatman, Louis O. Johnson, Jr. and Reverend Iris Brown. Tony leaves to mourn his passing, his son Anton W. Johnson, Jr. (Jessica), his daughter, Candace J. Glenn (Denzel); grandchildren Aneesa Johnson and Alias Johnson; his siblings, Louis O. "Ozzie" Johnson, Jr. (Denise), Reverend Iris J. Brown (Reverend Marion), oldest and dearest devoted niece, Tamara O. Green; precious grandniece Amber O. Green and grandnephew Patrick O. Green; nieces and nephews Louis, III, Patrick, Anthony, Lindsay, Wesley, Erika and Gavin; aunts Bertha Sinkler (the late George), Verdelle German (the late Marion), Barbara Bellamy, Melba Richardson (the late Alfred Richardson; God-brother Damon L. Fordham; a host of beloved grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, friends and co-workers. "...For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. (II Corinthians 5:1) Family, friends and community are invited to a WALK THROUGH on Monday May 25, 2020 3 p.m.-8 p.m. at Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. Family graveside Interment:Tuesday May 26, 2020. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-4252
