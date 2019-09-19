Antonio Kerron Heyward N. CHARLESTON - Mr. Antonio Kerron Heyward, 27, of North Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 15, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Christ Temple Church, 1309 Sumner Ave., N. Charleston SC, 29406. He will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery, 3715 Azalea Dr., N Charleston SC, 29405. Viewing will be held this evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the mortuary. He is survived by his children: Antonio Heyward, Jr., Antonio Heyward, III and Winter Washington; parents, Mr. Herbert Antonio Mallard and Ms. Makeba Heyward; sisters, Nakeda Gadsden and Shakaria Graham; brothers: Santwan Prizzie, Bryce White and Rickey White; paternal grandmother, Daisy Mallard; maternal grandparents, Mr. Johnnie Heyward and Mrs. Christina Heyward; aunts: Karen Heyward, Lashana Heyward and Ovetta Mallard; uncle, Rickey White, Sr.; best friend, Crystal Jones a host of loving cousins, other relatives and dear friends.. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC. 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403 - OFFICE: 843.727.1230. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019