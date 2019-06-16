Antony "Tony" Lee CROSS, SC - Antony "Tony" Nabil Lee, 54 of Cross passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. Tony was born August 30, 1964 in Raleigh, North Carolina, a son of Douglas M. Lee and Alice Mitchener Lee. Tony was of the Baha'i Faith. He enjoyed fishing, playing baseball, going to the beach, nature, adventure and most importantly, being with his family. He was dependable and a kid at heart. Tony was also a Dallas Cowboy fan. He will be sadly missed. Surviving are two sisters- Barbara R. Lee of Cross; Eva J. Lee of Summerville; two nephews Jose Angel Giron-Leon, Jr.; Patrick Gonzalez; one niece- Violet Gonzalez; two great- nephews and three great-nieces. His graveside service will be held in Whispering Pines Memorial Gardens, Tuesday morning, June 18, 2019, at 10 o'clock, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 17, 2019