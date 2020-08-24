1/
Antoon Rijswijk
1928 - 2020
Antoon Rijswijk Charleston - Antoon "Tony" Rijswijk commanded his final flight on August 23, 2020 at the age of 92 after a prolonged illness. He leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Sarah Mahony Ford Rijswijk; daughter, Jiska Ford (Timothy); son, Ron Rijswijk (Katia); grandson, Julian Ford; and granddaughter, Kirsten Rijswijk. He was predeceased by his first wife, Johanna Rijswijk-de Jong. Tony lived in the Netherlands and around the world throughout his adult life as a pilot for KLM Royal Dutch airlines. He joined the airline in 1950 and was flight commodore and chief flight instructor in 1984 when he retired. Tony had the privilege and honor of taking delivery of KLM's first 747, which now is in a museum in the Netherlands. He always said that he had the best paid hobby in the world. Tony was a member of St. Philip's Church. After his retirement, he enjoyed living in Spain for several years before moving to the United States in 1993 to be with his beloved wife Sarah and became a naturalized citizen. Both avid golfers and travelers, Tony and Sarah enjoyed many summers in Ireland and New Hampshire playing golf and eating good cuisine. The Flying Dutchman has departed and will greatly be missed by all. A private funeral service will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street, Charleston, SC. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Academic Magnet High School Foundation, 5109-A West Enterprise Street, North Charleston, SC 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Funeral service
St. Philip's Church
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
