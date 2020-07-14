Antorne Thomas Horry GOOSE CREEK - Mr. Antorne Thomas Horry, 38, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 11, 2020. Both the funeral and interment services will be private. A walkthrough-viewing will be at the Mortuary on Thursday evening, July 16, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Antorne is survived by his loving spouse, Allison Foreman; daughter, Essence Horry; parents, Phyllis Brown (Clyde) and Thomas Horry (Patricia); sister, Tamber Horry; nephew, Trevelynn Farmer and a host of other loving family members and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred Campbell and Beatrice Horry and maternal grandparents, Annie Capers and William Capers. Family and friends may visit at 7646 Knollwood Dr., North Charleston, SC 29418. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
