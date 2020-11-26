Apostle Henry L. Moore, Jr. Ridgeville, SC. - Graveside Services Celebrating the life of God's Servant Apostle Henry L. Moore, Jr. will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11:00 AM at Christ Temple Deliverance Church Cemetery, 283 Highway 78, Ridgeville, SC. A public viewing will be held on (TODAY) Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM at the mortuary. Apostle Moore is survived by his beloved wife, Pastor Flossie M. Sanders Moore, his children, Gerald (Arletta) Moore, Atlanta, GA, Thomas A. Moore, Atlanta, GA, and Sean Moore, Ridgeville, SC, two grandsons, Dominic A. Moore, Joshua A. Moore, one great-granddaughter, Braylynn Moore, and a host of cousins, friends, nieces, nephews and all his family in Alabama and Ridgeville, SC. DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC FACEMASKS ARE REQUIRED AT THE GRAVESIDE SERVICE AND SOCIAL DISTANCING IS REQUESTED OF ATTENDEES. Online condolences may be sent to the family www.serenitymortuaryinc.com
Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 740 North Gum Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Office: (843) 225-7800 / FAX: (843) 225-7803.
