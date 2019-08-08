|
Apostle Sonia Sherald McNeil James Island - The relatives and friends of Apostle Sonia Sherald McNeil are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church of James Island, 1110 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Mt. Sinai Evangelistic Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery, James Island, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the church. Apostle McNeil is survived by her children, Samantha Frazier (John), Tony Louis McNeil, Jr., Emmanuel R. McNeil and Raqyhia A. McNeil; eight grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Georgette Sherald German (Franklin); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 29405. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 9, 2019