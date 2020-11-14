Arbelia Howard Charleston - Arbelia Howard, 91, of Charleston, SC, went home to her Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4PM - 6PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Due to COVID-19 protocol, the number of attendees is limited to 30 at a time and all guests are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A graveside service will be at 10AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the White Church Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. "Mama" was born on North Hanover St, Charleston SC to Janie Crosby Howard of Walterboro, SC and Wade Hampton Howard of Osborn/Adams Run, SC, on June 5, 1929. She grew up in the city and graduated from Murray Vocational High School in 1946. Arbelia was previously married to Pedro "Benny" Banzon of Beaumont CA. He was from Labrador, Pangasinan, Luzon, Philippine Islands. Pedro came to the US after WW2 and served honorably in the US Navy. Mama is survived by her four Children; Juana N. Cox (Herbert) of Poway CA, Romulo "Ron" Banzon (Julia) of Poway CA, Victor Banzon (Bonnie) of Charleston, SC, and Amparo N. Latimer (Richard) of Bellflower CA; her five Grandchildren, James E. Gragg (Carrie) of Salt Lake City UT, Angel V. Gragg-Scott (Lance) of Poway CA, Danielle N. Zachmann (Eddie) of Lakeland FL, Joseph Hampton Banzon of Poway CA, and Janie I. Latimer of Bellflower CA; her three Great-grandchildren are, Marlee N. Serrano of Salt Lake City UT, Skyler L. Scott of Poway CA, and Brynn Joelle Zachmann, soon to be born of Lakeland FL; and her sister, Verdie Prine (William "Sonny") Rast of Bonneau Beach, SC. Dear to Mama's heart are her many cousins, nieces and nephews, both past and present. Arbelia was preceded in death by her sister, Eunice Smoak (Jack) and her brother Daniel Howard, both of John's Island. Our family was fortunate and blessed to have a stay-at-home mother while we were growing up on John's Island. The times we lived in Pennsylvania and Brooklyn, NY are unforgettable because of Mama. She made sure we experienced the museums, parks, zoos, art, history, and people of all cultures. Our family learned compassion and service from Mama's example. We saw how she unselfishly cared for the elderly, sick and dying in her family, friends and neighbors. Mama volunteered and worked for many years in home health. Before retiring she worked as a live-in caregiver with her last job in Olar, SC. As a single mother, with many obstacles, Mama was a strong and resilient woman who had the loving support of her parents, family, friends and neighbors. There were some difficult times but Mama always gave her best to her children. She did her best, and God did the rest! Mama loved dancing, reading, growing African violets, American History with Abraham Lincoln her favorite President, Charleston and SC History, traveling all across the US, classic movies with her favorite stars being Tyrone Power, Angela Lansbury, Greer Garson and John Wayne. Mama always said "I know my Stars"! Mostly Mama loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved visiting and was well known to converse for a long time. Mama was unique and has been described over the years as a "pistol" or a "firecracker". She had more energy than all of us put together and would always speak her mind! We will remember always Mama wearing her apron and her Revlon Certainly Red #740 lipstick! Mama will be missed, but never forgotten, by all who knew and loved her. Our family wishes to thank Mama's special friends and caregivers; Ruth Julian, Virginia Williams, Ida Conyers, Julia Simmons, Olivia Brown, Karen Singleton, and Sandra Halsey. We are also grateful to Father Dennis Wiley, Father Thomas Miles, Father Zalinski, Father West, and Tina Yonce from Sacred Heart Church for all their kindness and visits to Mama. We are also thankful to the many friends, neighbors and staff from Joseph Floyd Manor for their kindness, care and support. Our family is eternally appreciative of the care and compassion we received from Regency Southern Care Hospice, Legacy Home Care, Carolina Health Care, and PHC Home Health. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for random acts of kindness. The best gift you can give is your love, time and service to others. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
