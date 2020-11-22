1/1
Archibald Browder
1934 - 2020
Archibald Browder Charleston - Archibald "Archie" Bernard Browder, 86, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Lois Uwena Browder (married 62 years) entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 22, 2020. His funeral service will be held graveside Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Holy Cross Cemetery, 604 Fort Johnson Road at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends Monday, November 23, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Archie was born July 23, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Caswell W. Browder and Mamie Owens Browder. He attended Charleston High School and was a graduate of The Citadel, Class of 1960. Archie worked in Naval Facilities Engineering Command and was retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was Past Master and a lifetime member of the Masonic Order, Walhalla Lodge 66 AFM (now Mariner 2). He is survived by his two sons: Archibald B. Browder, Jr. of Summerville, SC and Timothy Jay Browder (Kelly) James Island, SC; and three grandchildren: Caleb Browder, Carly Browder and Colton Browder. He was preceded in death by his four brothers, John T. Browder, Edward C. Browder, Caswell W. Browder, Jr. and Gary A. Browder. Memorials may be made to James Island Presbyterian Church, 1632 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
