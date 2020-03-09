|
Archibald "Archie" Goodwin Summerville - Archibald "Archie" Mitchell Goodwin, 78, of Summerville, SC, a retired salesman and husband of Diane Parker Goodwin, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Archie was born on April 25, 1941 in Conway, SC to the late Paul Goodwin and Toccoa Burroughs Goodwin. Archie graduated from Conway High School and attended the University of South Carolina. He later served in the United States Army Reserves. His hometown of Conway and the beaches of the Grand Strand held a special place in his heart. Archie could be found on the golf course, rooting for his favorite team and spending time with his family. He attended Riverbluff Church, where he served as deacon, usher and active member of the men's Bible study class. Archie will be fondly remembered for his eternal optimism and kind, gentle spirit. In addition to his loving wife Diane of 30 years, Archie is survived by son, Michael Goodwin of Columbia, SC; daughters, Alison Brewer (Michael) of Charleston, Brooks Buddy (Seth) of Asheville, NC and Leslie Goodwin of Franklin, NC; 7 grandchildren; sister, Suzanne Goodwin Sugg of Myrtle Beach, SC and several special nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents Archie was preceded in death by brother, Anthony Paul Goodwin, Sr. The family would like thank the physicians and nursing staff of Trident Medical Center, 2nd Floor for their care and compassion. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11 at Riverbluff Church 5421 Riverbluff Pkwy, North Charleston, SC 29420. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Riverbluff Church, 5421 Riverbluff Pkwy, North Charleston, SC 29420. https://www.riverbluff.org/ Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremation. 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared and viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 10, 2020