Archie Bernice Davis Mt. Pleasant - Archie Bernice Davis, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, husband for 65 years to the late Wilma Clyde Ferdon Davis, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00 pm. Entombment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. The family will receive friends in Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 one hour prior to the service. Born October 21, 1926 in Nicholls, Georgia, Archie was the son of the late Herman C. Davis and the late Mary Alene Taylor Davis. He entered the United States Navy in March 1944 and served for four years. He began his career in 1948 at the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a rigger and after 41 years he retired as supervisor for Nuclear Inspections. Archie was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant. He is survived by sister, Jean Davis Morris (Jimmy) of North Charleston, SC; brother, Hughey Davis (Linda) of Brandon, FL; beloved sister-in-law, Rosslyn Dickson (Plowden); nieces and nephew, Laura Teas (David), Karen King (Jeff), David Morris, Jennifer Davis, Wendy Fairfull, Desiree Parrish (Chris) and Angelique Valdivia (Craig); 13 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mt. Pleasant 681 McCants Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29464.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 16, 2019