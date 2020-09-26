1/1
Archie Koester Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Archie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Archie Koester, Jr. Charleston - Archie Bernard Koester, Jr., 96, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on September 25, 2020. Born on July 28, 1924 in SC, Archie was a son of the late Archie Bernard Koester, Sr. and Gertrude Seabrook Koester. Archie started as an Apprentice at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, working into the P and E Department for over 40 years. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family. Archie was the leader of his family and enjoyed being the boss providing lots of advice for his family over the years. Archie is preceded in death by his loving wife, Thelma Koester and his brother, Theodore L. Koester. He is survived by his children, Mary Ann Koester Mitchum, Archie B. Koester, III, Yvonne Koester Cooper, and Peggy Koester Hucks; brother, William J. Koester, Sr.; grandchildren, Donna Patrick, Leonard Mitchum, III, Michael Mitchum, Tina Mitchum, Cindy Herron, Theresa Pritchard, Michael Carter, Angie Carter, Lorri Ochrymowich, Larry Cooper, Sarah Hucks Taylor, Patricia Ann Hucks, Melissa M. Hucks and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A very special thank you to Burton Lattin for being so caring and helping to take care of Archie. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location
2501 Bees Ferry Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 722-8371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - West Ashley Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved