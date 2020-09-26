Archie Koester, Jr. Charleston - Archie Bernard Koester, Jr., 96, of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on September 25, 2020. Born on July 28, 1924 in SC, Archie was a son of the late Archie Bernard Koester, Sr. and Gertrude Seabrook Koester. Archie started as an Apprentice at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, working into the P and E Department for over 40 years. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his family. Archie was the leader of his family and enjoyed being the boss providing lots of advice for his family over the years. Archie is preceded in death by his loving wife, Thelma Koester and his brother, Theodore L. Koester. He is survived by his children, Mary Ann Koester Mitchum, Archie B. Koester, III, Yvonne Koester Cooper, and Peggy Koester Hucks; brother, William J. Koester, Sr.; grandchildren, Donna Patrick, Leonard Mitchum, III, Michael Mitchum, Tina Mitchum, Cindy Herron, Theresa Pritchard, Michael Carter, Angie Carter, Lorri Ochrymowich, Larry Cooper, Sarah Hucks Taylor, Patricia Ann Hucks, Melissa M. Hucks and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A very special thank you to Burton Lattin for being so caring and helping to take care of Archie. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com
. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston