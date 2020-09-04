Archie Leroy Miller, Jr. Goose Creek - Archie Leroy Miller, Jr., 79, of Goose Creek, husband of the late Merle Newton Miller, passed Friday, September 4, 2020, at Trident Medical Center. James A. Dyal Funeral Home requests that facial coverings and social distancing are required. Family and Friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A service will begin at 1:30 PM at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Archie was born on February 9, 1941, in Charleston, SC, son of the late Archie Leroy and Fuschia Strickland Miller. He loved to be outdoors, fishing and hunting. Survivors include: daughter-in-law: Sandy Miller (the late Archie Leroy Miller, III) of Ladson, SC; two grandchildren: Brittany Kemmerlin (Ryan) of Summerville and Baileigh Miller of Ladson; one great-grandchild: Oakleigh Kemmerlin of Summerville. He was predeceased one daughter: Stephanie Miller. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
