1/
Archie Leroy Miller Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Archie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Archie Leroy Miller, Jr. Goose Creek - Archie Leroy Miller, Jr., 79, of Goose Creek, husband of the late Merle Newton Miller, passed Friday, September 4, 2020, at Trident Medical Center. James A. Dyal Funeral Home requests that facial coverings and social distancing are required. Family and Friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A service will begin at 1:30 PM at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Archie was born on February 9, 1941, in Charleston, SC, son of the late Archie Leroy and Fuschia Strickland Miller. He loved to be outdoors, fishing and hunting. Survivors include: daughter-in-law: Sandy Miller (the late Archie Leroy Miller, III) of Ladson, SC; two grandchildren: Brittany Kemmerlin (Ryan) of Summerville and Baileigh Miller of Ladson; one great-grandchild: Oakleigh Kemmerlin of Summerville. He was predeceased one daughter: Stephanie Miller. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. Dyal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved