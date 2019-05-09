Arleen H. German MT. PLEASANT - Arleen H. German, 61, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, the daughter of the late Cornell Hicks and Veronica Porcher Hicks, passed away on Thursday, May 02, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Friendship A.M.E. Church, 204 Royall Ave, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. She will be laid to rest in Ocean View Cemetery, McCants Dr. Mt. Pleasant, 29464. Wake services with the family will be held this evening from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the church. She is survived by her children, Rashard J. Hicks and Isaac German, III; grandchildren: Reshard J. Hicks, Jr., Shanya I. Hicks and Shamari M. White; siblings: Denise Grant Hicks (David), Patricia Daniels (Charles), Brent A. Hicks (Vickie), Aubrey K. Hicks (Gwen), Robert M. Hicks (Laredra) and Jason Hicks; her 101 year old paternal grandmother, Mrs. Catherine J. Hicks; aunts and uncle: Lanelle P. Johnson, Patricia Behrens, Walter N. Porcher III, Deborah Porcher, Ellis Hicks, Jr. and Robert L. Hicks, Sr. and a special friend, James McNeil, Jr. She is preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Ellis Hicks, Sr. and maternal grandparents, Walter and Stella Porcher. Please make monetary donations to The . A memorial message may be sent to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC, 29403. OFFICE: 843. 727.1230 - FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019