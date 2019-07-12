Arlen "Robbie" Robinson SUMMERVILLE - Arlen K. Robinson, age 85, of Summerville SC, formerly of Newboro, PA passed away peacefully, July 8, 2019 in Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is preceded in death by his parents Victor and Flossie, his wife Shirley Ann, his sister Avis, his brothers Dillard, Kenneth, Roland and Ronald. Arlen leaves to cherish two daughters, Valerie Robinson of Tacoma, WA, Carolyn Robinson of Charleston, SC, two grandsons Bryce Young of Tenino, WA, and Austin Young (Randolph) of Las Vegas, NV, a brother Victor (Ann) Robinson of Cleveland, OH, and a number of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Family and Friends are invited to the Celebration of Life Service August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Beginnings Full Gospel Church 74 S Pennsylvania Ave, Uniontown PA 15401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from July 13 to July 14, 2019