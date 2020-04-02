|
Arlene Jenkins CHARLESTON - Arlene Jenkins, 58, of 71 Hanover Street, Charleston, SC, died on March 29, 2020, at her residence. She is survived by her siblings, Rev. Sandra Simmons (Alfred, Jr.), Brenda Robinson and Kathy Patterson, uncle, St. Julian Coleman and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. A Graveside Service will be held for Arlene Jenkins on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 1:00p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 3, 2020