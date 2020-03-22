|
Arlene Rita Waddell Merlo SUMMERVILLE - Arlene Rita Waddell Merlo died peacefully at the age of 84 following a stroke. She was married for 33 years to Lucian (Lucky) Waddell and was married to Eugene Merlo for 25 years. Arlene was the daughter of the late Charles Mazzochi and his late wife, Louise Lewis. In addition to her husband, Eugene, she is survived by her brother and his wife, John and Joyce Mazzochi of Hendersonville, NC. She is also survived by her children, Lucian (Eric) Waddell of Pennsylvania, Robert (Amy) Waddell of Ridgeville, SC and Deborah Griener of Atlanta, GA, step-children; Jason Merlo of Illinois And Trace Jo Merlo of Tennessee, and eight grandchildren. Arlene is also survived by her most loving caregiver, Connie Lynn Cross of Summerville and her best friend of 30 years, Martha Brazier. She always had a smile on her face and made the people she knew happy to be around. A memorial service will be held in the future. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 23, 2020