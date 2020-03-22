Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Merlo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene Rita Waddell Merlo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene Rita Waddell Merlo Obituary
Arlene Rita Waddell Merlo SUMMERVILLE - Arlene Rita Waddell Merlo died peacefully at the age of 84 following a stroke. She was married for 33 years to Lucian (Lucky) Waddell and was married to Eugene Merlo for 25 years. Arlene was the daughter of the late Charles Mazzochi and his late wife, Louise Lewis. In addition to her husband, Eugene, she is survived by her brother and his wife, John and Joyce Mazzochi of Hendersonville, NC. She is also survived by her children, Lucian (Eric) Waddell of Pennsylvania, Robert (Amy) Waddell of Ridgeville, SC and Deborah Griener of Atlanta, GA, step-children; Jason Merlo of Illinois And Trace Jo Merlo of Tennessee, and eight grandchildren. Arlene is also survived by her most loving caregiver, Connie Lynn Cross of Summerville and her best friend of 30 years, Martha Brazier. She always had a smile on her face and made the people she knew happy to be around. A memorial service will be held in the future. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -