In Loving Memory Of ARLENE SCOTT June 7, 1930 ~ July 4, 2018 If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for us. Place them in our Mother's arm and tell her they're from us. Tell her we love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile. Because remembering her is easy, We do it every day. But there is an ache within our hearts that will never go away. Momma we love you and miss you From your daughters Lois, Eleanor, Cynthia and Sheila, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 4, 2019